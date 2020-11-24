News from Okanagan Regional Library

The Board said goodbye and gave thanks to Karla Kozakevich, our current Board Chair. Kozakevich served on the Board for the maximum allowed time under the eight-year legislation, chaired the Policy and Planning Committee for several years, and served as the Board Chair for the past two years. She will be missed by the Board and by staff. Karla will continue as Chair until the Board elects her successor at the next meeting in February.
***
At the November 2020 meeting
of the Okanagan Regional Library Board of Trustees, the group:
- approved the 2021 budget with a minimal less than 1% increase (0.75%), recognizing that taxpayers face many challenges with COVID-19
- was presented with updates and changes to the COVID-19 influenced services model, which since late summer has moved to browse and borrow
- heard that physical circulation of books in October had recovered to 81% of 2019 levels despite in-person programming cancelled by COVID-19
- heard that circulation of virtual materials like e-books continues to increase significantly
- announced that they had reached an agreement with CUPE, which both parties have now approved for a 3-year contract running to December 2023, and includes an inflationary increase of 2% per year.
