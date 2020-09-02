New year – new season – September 1st

A new year is four months away

A new school year is about to begin

A cooler season – the fall is about to shape our clothing, our activities and behaviors.

Will school start? Will teachers rise to the challenge offered by the Government/Ministry of Education?

Will there be a second wave – or did we have that already?

Time will tell on those questions.

With many large stores now requiring customers to wear a mask – some design their day, timing etc. on the quickest way to get in and out of some establishments or to find other retail outlets not requiring a mask.

I just want to reflect on a set of numbers seen recently.

5, 000 cases of Covid-19 in BC – Population 5, 000, 000

Is my math correct? Is that 1/10th of a percent or translated into this – 4, 995, 000 people have not tested positive for the virus in BC.

And about 200 people have died out of the same 5 million people.

Most of the 5000 self isolated, did not require any hospital time. Of those infected most recovered and most did not die.

Yes Covid-19 is a global pandemic and a very large number of people around the globe have been infected.

Yes, just one person with Covid-19 can reek havoc on many in certain places and circumstances.

I am just not sure why we are being asked to protect ourselves from something invisible and really not in evidence statistically.