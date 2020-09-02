New year – new season – September 1st

A new year is four months away
A new school year is about to begin
A cooler season – the fall is about to shape our clothing, our activities and behaviors.
Will school start? Will teachers rise to the challenge offered by the Government/Ministry of Education?
Will there be a second wave – or did we have that already?
Time will tell on those questions.
With many large stores now requiring customers to wear a mask – some design their day, timing etc. on the quickest way to get in and out of some establishments or to find other retail outlets not requiring a mask.
I just want to reflect on a set of numbers seen recently.
5, 000 cases of Covid-19 in BC – Population 5, 000, 000
Is my math correct? Is that 1/10th of a percent or translated into this – 4, 995, 000 people have not tested positive for the virus in BC.
And about 200 people have died out of the same 5 million people.
Most of the 5000 self isolated, did not require any hospital time. Of those infected most recovered and most did not die.
Yes Covid-19 is a global pandemic and a very large number of people around the globe have been infected.
Yes, just one person with Covid-19 can reek havoc on many in certain places and circumstances.
I am just not sure why we are being asked to protect ourselves from something invisible and really not in evidence statistically.
Comments
Deb Evans says
I believe we are going through a time where we need to challenge the government & mainstream media (MSM) & consult many different sources to determine what we believe to be the truth.
Information regarding Covid has been inconsistent, contradictory & hypocritical at times. Never before have the healthy been quarantined. Many know something doesn’t seem right and we can’t put our finger on it, so we default to the gov’t narrative.
We each need to do our own research…
Do all masks function the same? Does fit matter? Do masks really stop viruses or bacteria? Do you need to wash your cloth mask after each use? Can wearing a mask be harmful to some? Why did they not mandate hand washing? Weren’t we warned only a few years ago that hand sanitizer/antibacterial soap use could result in superbugs? Is mask wearing really about facts or feelings? Does a healthy body provide natural immunity? What about herd immunity?
Have the various levels of government’s responses to Covid been legal? Have our rights & freedoms been infringed upon? Check out lawyer Rocco Galati who has filed a lawsuit against government.
Do we really need a vaccine for something with a 99++% recovery rate? Are any Covid stats biased?Follow the money with respect to Bill Gates & his foundation. Did they fund Imperial College that produced the wildly inaccurate model of predicted deaths from Covid? Have they been funding John Hopkins? Is Bill Gates really a philanthropist? Has his net worth doubled in the last decade? Are his vaccines safe? How many people has Bill Gates said may die from his vaccine?
Is all of this really about a virus? What is the UN Agenda 2030 all about? — or The Great Reset by the World Economic Forum? Is the federal & BC government influenced by these organizations? Check out the Forum for Canadian Sovereignty (ffcs.info)
I could go on, but my point is that all is not always what it seems — it is time to challenge what we are being told. It is time to stop blindly trusting those in government and hold them to account. Why did we never shut down our economy before? The government response at all levels to Covid has done more damage than the virus. The opioid crisis is just one example.
Research, question & stand up for all actions going forward that infringe on our Canadian rights & freedoms. With respect to Covid, we each have a personal responsibility to look after our own health & make decisions based on our own comfort level, just as we did with other outbreaks. Finally, we should all be respectful and not try to impose our choices on others – facts vs feelings.
Publisher: Deb your 1000 questions are great. I do not have the time.
Do you support President Trump or Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Do you support Vice President Biden or Tory Canada Opposition Leader Erin O’Toole
These answers to me give me more direction about you and me than a thousand questions on the type of mask I will never wear.
Pat English says
Masks are symbol of slavery. No need to say more.
Publisher: Slavery is somewhere where you cannot disobey. In the western world there are choices – slaves had/have none.
Do you want to eat – put on a mask or find a store that does require it… That store might charge more.
Recently a friend had to go the hospital in Penticton – when he and his wife got there – there was no requirement for a mask but later in a large retail outlet (based on corporate policy) they had to don the mask (s).
Folks this a bit of a joke, a game on all of us. Despite trusted sources and opinion makers to the contraire.
Yes the pandemic is not over and the uncertainty about it and the fear generated ….Morning Noon and Night time too – by many newsy sites – just does cut it for the BC ites sitting here with none or limited entertainment, public meetings etc.
What we need is more fear right ?
What we need is more people promoting fear right ?
Go swimming when the lake is warm
Go swimming when the lake is colder
Walk, breath, get out there……. without a mask
To quote Dr. Henry – do not lose track of who you are – a parent, a grand parent, a worker – treat all with respect and distance…… but seeing masks on people walking down the street, driving the truck – I cannot fathom it.
Back to the figures – less than 1/10th of a percent of BC resident have come across this virus.
Is the regular flu season not just as bad?
Pat English says
Fear spread by media beholden to the ad money from big pharma. Nice to walk down the street in Penticton the other day and have a young fellow with his family stop and chat with me no masks no distance just living life like people always have and should get back to before the children are seriously psychologically damaged.
Flu seasons have been worse and better but even with a vaccine for the flu for over half a century people still die from the flu. There is a small rock going to fly by earth that has a better chance of striking earth than anyone is of dying from the virus.
Publisher: 836 thousand have died so far from C19 – not sure your rock in the sky theory is any better than a fairy tale. I now fear for the rock to start a new civilization on a separate planet.
Carolyn Madge says
I think it’s extremely important to remember that this pandemic is far from over. Asymptomatic persons can and will spread Covid silently so being cautious about our behaviour is necessary. I think percentages and other statistics should be left to others, Jack. I get my information from Johns Hopkins because it is a highly trusted source. The info is very well written and articulate. I read so much about fear and yet anyone I have talked to never mentions it. Practising safe distancing and wearing a mask to protect others is hardly an inconvenience. Having a positive attitude is so important. Fear is often the result of misinformation or misunderstanding. My family and our very small circle are respectful and careful and we enjoy each day and the company of each other as we always have. It’s different yes but it is very manageable.
Publisher: Dear Mom – point out once where you think ODN has presented facts that are wrong.
You might not like my comparisons or the facts as presented by the BC CDC, Adrian Dix or Dr. Henry…. but please give me credit for telling people something other than propaganda.
Facts without other facts. etc.
If the government said you must wear full body Armour to protect yourself – would you do that? Or masks and portable see thru shields, foot coverings to prevent any form of transfer… I know you are starting to laff at the ludicrous statements here….. BUT BUTT – I did not really open this discussion.