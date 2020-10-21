New way to book a test

KELOWNA – People across Interior Health will soon have access to new, easier ways to book an appointment for a COVID-19 test with the launch of online booking for all IH COVID-19 Community Collection Centres.

Testing is available for those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been sent for testing by their primary care provider or Public Health.

Beginning Tuesday appointments can be booked online for COVID-19 tests at Community Collection Centres in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, and Penticton.

The online booking tool can be found at www.interiorhealth.ca

An IH COVID-19 Test Booking phone line is also available for these communities at 1-877-740-7747, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Until October 30th online booking and the Test Booking phone line are rolling out for each of IH’s 23 COVID-19 Community Collection Centres. For more information and updates on which centres are live, visit IH’s Testing Information page.

Testing is available for anyone with cold, influenza, or COVID-19-like symptoms, including: