New vaccination slow…. (so you didn’t think I dropped the ball eh?)

As of Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, persons 12 or older 81.7% (3,789,179) received their second dose.

82.5% (3,568,189) received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 593 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 190,372 cases in the province.

There are 5,937 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

***

As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, persons 12 and older 82.7% (3,835,508) have received their second dose.

83.4% (3,609,210) received their second dose.

B.C. is reporting 605 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 195,186 cases in the province. There are 5,172 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

ODN prefers to stated govenment stats on fully vaccinated persons vs partially vaccinated citizens

It is a better indicator or what is going on.

So I have about a question. Are we in the fourth wave? Will thankgiving stating show a spike – how about Diwali, Halloween, Christmas etc.

I almost expect a full lock down before my 75th birthday once we have 85-90 percent fully vaccinated and still talking about a CRISIS in the health care sector.