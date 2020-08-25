*

BC Community Housing Fund –

Council approved a $40,000 budget amendment from the General Capital Reserve to apply for a grant to the BC Community Housing Fund for a mixed use development on town-owned lots on Main Street. The development will comprise approximately 20 units of affordable housing, commercial space and a new Town Hall and Council Chambers.

The Downtown Revitalization Action Plan speaks to leveraging town-owned lots for development and/or collaborating with a developer for a Main Street development project.

*Former site of Collen’s Department Store now owned by the Town.