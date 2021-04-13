New rules for business outbreaks in BC

Workplace Closures

Starting April 12, 2021, orders may be issued closing workplaces where public health investigations determine transmission of COVID-19.

A closure may be in effect for 10 days or longer to stop the transmission. For complex workplaces (e.g., large construction sites), a closure may be restricted to areas where transmission has occurred.

When a closure is ordered, WorkSafeBC will serve the closure notice and support the workplace to review and enhance safety plans, as needed.