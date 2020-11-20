New rules – folks

Masks are the answer.

Wear one at all retail outlets. I repeat ALL stores,…. even when filling up at the gas station.

If you like you can wear a mask while riding your horse or driving your car.

You can wear mask if anyone comes to your house.

Take this opportunity to wear a mask.

PHO ( Provincial Health Office) order on province-wide restrictions

By order and direction of the PHO, all individuals, places of work and businesses in B.C. must significantly reduce social interactions and travel.

The order is in effect from November 19, 2020 at midnight to December 7, 2020 at midnight.

Social gatherings and events

No social gatherings of any size with anyone other than your household or core bubble. For example:

Do not invite friends or extended family to your household

Do not host gathering outdoors

Do not gather in your backyard

Do not have playdates for children

All events and community-based gatherings as defined in the PHO order – Gatherings and Events (PDF) are suspended. For example:

Galas

Musical or theatre performances

Seasonal activities

Silent auctions

Core bubble

For most people, their core bubble is their immediate household. For others, their core bubble may contain a partner, relative, friend or co-parent who lives in a different household. This should be a maximum of two people outside of those living in your immediate household.

An immediate household is:

A group of people who live in the same dwelling. For example:

If you have a rental suite in your home, the suite is a separate household

If you live in an apartment or house with roommates, you are all members of the same household

People who live alone

People who live alone cannot host gatherings. They can continue to see the same one or two people of their core bubble at each other’s homes.