New pickleball courts to be built in 2022

Total project cost $140 thousand – funded by

Local fundraiser $40 thousand

Grant $42.5 thousand

Parks and Recreation budget for 2022 $60 thousand

The Oliver Sport Court Development project will add new asphalt surface area at the

east end of the current tennis courts by “hospital hill” to house 4 new Pickleball courts,

repair and resurface the existing tennis courts, install new perimeter fencing and gates

and new equipment including net posts, nets and court dividers. The desired outcome

of the project is to increase available court space, improve safety, and encourage more

people of all ages to be outside and active. This project will also increase opportunities

for the social participation and inclusion of seniors and low-income members of our

community.