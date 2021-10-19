New pickleball courts to be built in 2022

Total project cost $140 thousand – funded by
Local fundraiser $40 thousand
Grant $42.5 thousand
Parks and Recreation budget for 2022 $60 thousand
The Oliver Sport Court Development project will add new asphalt surface area at the
east end of the current tennis courts by “hospital hill” to house 4 new Pickleball courts,
repair and resurface the existing tennis courts, install new perimeter fencing and gates
and new equipment including net posts, nets and court dividers. The desired outcome
of the project is to increase available court space, improve safety, and encourage more
people of all ages to be outside and active. This project will also increase opportunities
for the social participation and inclusion of seniors and low-income members of our
community.
