New fire chief hired in Osoyoos

The Town of Osoyoos is pleased to announce the hiring of Corey Kortmeyer as Fire Chief effective June 7, 2021.

Mr. Kortmeyer brings over 18 years of firefighting experience and extensive training in the field. He was most recently the Fire Chief and Director of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services for the District of Elkford BC where he managed a department of over 30 members.

The Town of Osoyoos is confident that Mr. Kortmeyer brings the skills, knowledge and personal suitability that will assist Osoyoos in meeting its present and future challenges in the Fire Department.