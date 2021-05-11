New financial officer hired – Town of Oliver



Town Hires Elma Hamming as Chief Financial Officer

The Town of Oliver is pleased to announce the hiring of Elma Hamming as its Chief Financial Officer effective July 19, 2021. Hamming will be responsible for leading all fiscal and fiduciary responsibilities for the organization in conjunction with Oliver Council.

“Ms. Hamming brings significant experience in local government from the Town of Smithers and City of Rossland.

“Thank you to the Town of Oliver for welcoming me to their community. I look forward to providing insight into sensible financial planning that will assist Council, staff, and the community in achieving Oliver’s strategic objectives for a long term vibrant future. I am also keen to enjoy the climate, lakes, and vineyards and to call this place my home!”

Hamming has a CPA/CMA and is completing her Bachelor of Commerce degree with Thompson Rivers University.