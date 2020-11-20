New commander for Oliver – friendliest guy on the block



A Penticton police officer has been tapped to lead the Oliver RCMP detachment, where he spent five years earlier in his career.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth will be promoted to sergeant when he takes up his new post in December. This info released Thursday at a RDOS committee meeting by new Superintendent Brian Hunter

Wrigglesworth worked in Oliver from 2003-08 as a general duty officer and later as a plainclothes investigator, and is currently a watch commander at the Penticton detachment.

He previously served as a media relations officer for the Penticton detachment, during which time he also handled community policing programs

Wrigglesworth and his family will maintain their home in Penticton.

His wife, Jill, is a corporal with the Penticton RCMP’s Special Victims Unit.

The Oliver detachment has been under the command of Cpl. Brian Evans, who also leads the Keremeos detachment.

The last two officers in Oliver:

Sgt. Blaine Gervais and Cpl. Christina Tarasoff have moved on it would seem.

source material : Penticton Herald from a meeting at the RDOS