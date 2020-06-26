New comm tower planned for Oliver Mtn.

Administrative Recommendation:

THAT the Regional District defer the request for a letter of concurrence to locate a

Communication Tower west of 6450 Spartan St pending response from ratepayers within a Public Notification Area of 150 metres from the subject parcel.

Purpose: To allow for a new Wireless Communication facility.

Land Owners: Town of Oliver

Agent: Chad Marlatt (Cypress Land Services -for- Rogers Communications)

Legal: Lot 1, Plan KAP15192, District Lot 2450S, SDYD

OCP: Resource Area (RA Zoning: Resource Area (RA)

Proposed Development:

Rogers is requesting of the Regional District Board its concurrence for the proposed replacement of one (1) new tri pole tower structure with six panel antennas an a lightening rod to provide wireless communication services.

This telecommunication tower is located at 6450 Spartan Street

The applicant is seeking to undertake a public consultation process following the RDOS Board

Policy for Communication Towers / Antenna Systems Approval Process (adopted May 7, 2015),

with a reduction to the Public Notification Area of 1 km to 150 m.

Site Context: accessed from Spartan Street, immediately adjacent to the Town of Oliver boundary. The surrounding area is comprised of large undeveloped resource area parcels to the north, south and west. To the east, in the Town of Oliver, is an established residential neighbourhood.

Background:

Under the Electoral Area “C” Official Community Plan (OCP) Bylaw No. 2452, 2008, the subject

parcel is designated Resource Area (RA) and is the subject of an Environmentally Sensitive

Development Permit (ESDP) Area designation and is also partially within a Watercourse

Development Permit (WDP) Area.

Under the Electoral Area “C” Zoning Bylaw No. 2453, 2008, the subject parcel is zoned Resource

Area (RA) and defines ‘utility uses’ as meaning “facilities for broadcast transmission and the

distribution and collection of electrical, telephone, T.V., cable, natural gas, sewer, water and transportation services servicing the general public”. Section 7.3 (Uses Permitted in Every Zone) of the bylaw permits ‘utility uses’ in every zone.

At its August 26, 2019 Closed meeting, Oliver Council resolved to lease a small portion of space at 6450 Spartan Street for the purpose of installing a telecommunications tower and directed staff to undertake joint public notification with the RDOS for the proposed tower and disposition of land.

66 properties in the Town of Oliver would be notified. The north would be placed north of the water reservoirs.

What say you?