New chief at Willowbrook Fire Department

June 2020

Tony Iannella, former deputy elected as Fire Department Chief following retirement of chief Patrick Lantz.

After 15 years (to the day) of dedication to the WVFD, Pat has decided it is time to hang up his gear

Pat has always been committed to this department and his community….No matter the time of day or night, no job was ever too big or too small for this man. His positive attitude and energy have always been a shining example to us all. He has given countless hours, blood, sweat and tears to our community.

Facebook: Willowbrook Fire

***

November 2017

Patrick Lantz is the new Fire Chief in Willowbrook

A 12-year veteran of the department, Lantz served previously as deputy chief in Willowbrook, and replaces Brad Fossett, who retired after five years in the top job.