New CEO for SOS Medical Foundation

A new Chief Executive Officer for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is set to begin

her new role this spring.

Sally Ginter, currently CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Toronto, has been hired after an

extensive search by the SOS Medical Foundation board, assisted by the Vancouver-based search firm

The Discovery Group.

Ginter, who grew up in Peterborough, Ont., is no stranger to the Okanagan. From 2010-13 she served as

regional director for the Canadian Cancer Society in Kelowna and oversaw more than 5,000 volunteers

in 40 Interior communities, including the South Okanagan through an office in Penticton.

In 2016 she was appointed CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities and prior to that served as

President and CEO of Kerry’s Place Autism Services, North America’s then-largest autism services

provider. Ginter also volunteers as a Director on Autism Canada’s Board of Directors and serves as Chair of its Governance & Nominating Committee. She holds an Honours B.A. from Trent University in Ontarioand an Executive MBA from Athabasca University.

Ginter, her husband Lauren, and their son Carson, are looking forward to returning to the Okanagan

Valley and are eager to join the South Okanagan community.

Ginter has also worked in the private sector as branch manager at a building products plant in Kelowna

for three years starting in 2007 and was a director with the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce from 2012-

13.

“I am thrilled to join the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation team and am excited to work

alongside the Board, the staff, the volunteers and all those who generously support the important work

done by the Foundation,” she said. “I look forward to returning to the Okanagan and in particular, am

delighted my family and I will become part of the warm and welcoming South Okanagan community.”

Peter Steele, chair of the SOS Medical Foundation board, said the foundation’s entire team is excited

about Ginter’s pending arrival as CEO.

Sally was our number one candidate and we’re lucky to have attracted her back to the Okanagan,”

Steele said. “We’re looking forward to her arrival this spring. Sally brings a wealth of experience and

already has a string of contacts here in the Valley through her work with another Okanagan charity.”

Ginter’s hiring comes on the heels of the SOS Medical Foundation’s successful campaign to raise

$3 million for a second CT scanner at Penticton Regional Hospital. It also fundraises on behalf of other healthcare facilities throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen.

Photo cutline:

Sally Ginter is the new CEO of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.