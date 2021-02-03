New book commissioned for Oliver

New History Book in Works for Oliver

As part of the One Hundred X One Hundred Project, the Heritage Society has started work on a new commemorative book to mark 100 years of the Oliver community and 10,000 years of the Syilx people, tentatively titled: One Hundred X One Hundred /x̌cəcikst X x̌cəcikst: Celebrating the People of Oliver and the Osoyoos Indian Band.

We are looking for new stories and photographs to include in the book which will focus on the history of both the Syilx people and the many groups of migrant settlers who have made Oliver their home. It is a chance to recognize the land, the people, and the organizations that have made the area what it is today.

The book will feature colour photographs and artwork, as well as historical photos. Mr. Ken Favrholdt, freelance writer and historical geographer, has been hired to assist with the writing and editing. The book is projected to be published in the fall of 2021.

If you have stories or photographs, or know of anyone with a connection to our community who would like to contribute, you can submit stories for consideration via email at info@oliverheritage.ca or in-person by appointment at the Archives by calling 250-498-4027. Please mark email submissions as: Oliver/OIB Book.