New BC cabinet

Premier John Horgan has announced a new cabinet that will focus on keeping people healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has turned the lives of British Columbians upside down,” Premier Horgan said. “We have come a long way together, but we have much further to go. This skilled, diverse team is ready to continue our fight against COVID-19 and build an economic recovery that includes everyone.”
The new cabinet members are tasked with continuing government’s cross-ministry response to the pandemic, providing better health care for people and families, delivering affordability and security in B.C.’s communities, and investing in good jobs and livelihoods in a clean-energy future.
“I know this is a hard time for British Columbians. COVID-19 has brought challenges unlike any we’ve faced before,” Premier Horgan said. “By putting people first, investing in hospitals and diagnostics, supporting front-line workers and by everyone doing their part to fight this virus, we will make it through, together.”
The new cabinet includes 20 ministers and four ministers of state. Gender representation remains balanced. The cabinet will be supported in its work by 13 parliamentary secretaries, with portfolios including Rural Development, Anti-Racism, and Technology and Innovation.
The cabinet and parliamentary secretaries are as follows:
Premier: John Horgan
Parliamentary Secretary – Rural Development: Roly Russell
Attorney General (and Minister Responsible For Housing): David Eby
Parliamentary Secretary – Anti-Racism Initiatives: Rachna Singh
Advanced Education, Skills and Training: Anne Kang
Parliamentary Secretary – Skills Training: Andrew Mercier
Agriculture, Food and Fisheries: Lana Popham
Parliamentary Secretary – Fisheries and Aquaculture: Fin Donnelly
Citizens’ Services: Lisa Beare
Children and Family Development: Mitzi Dean
Minister of State for Child Care: Katrina Chen
Education: Jennifer Whiteside
Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (and Minister Responsible for the Consular Corps of British Columbia): Bruce Ralston
Environment and Climate Change Strategy (and Minister Responsible for Translink): George Heyman
Parliamentary Secretary – Environment: Kelly Greene
Finance: Selina Robinson
Parliamentary Secretary – Gender Equity: Grace Lore
Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development: Katrine Conroy
Minister of State for Lands, Natural Resource Operations: Nathan Cullen
Health (and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs): Adrian Dix
Parliamentary Secretary – Seniors Services and Long Term Care: Mable Elmore
Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Murray Rankin
Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation: Ravi Kahlon
Minister of State for Trade: George Chow
Parliamentary Secretary – Technology and Innovation: Brenda Bailey
Labour: Harry Bains
Parliamentary Secretary – New Economy: Adam Walker
Mental Health and Addictions: Sheila Malcolmson
Municipal Affairs: Josie Osborne
Public Safety and Solicitor General: Mike Farnworth
Parliamentary Secretary – Emergency Preparedness: Jennifer Rice
Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Nicholas Simons
Parliamentary Secretary – Community Development and Non-Profits: Niki Sharma
Parliamentary Secretary – Accessibility: Dan Coulter
Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport: Melanie Mark
Parliamentary Secretary – Arts and Film: Bob D’Eith
Transportation and Infrastructure: Rob Fleming
Minister of State for Infrastructure: Bowinn Ma
