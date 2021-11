A budgie

A parrot

If it is free great

If there is cost I shall pay

The owners would like it be a sturdy girl or a dumb male.

Can you help with this project “BIRD REQUIRED”

d— sired by a community resource……………..

sign up to today to fund the project-retired and old birds needed

Once we have a real bird in the existing cage and the “members” of the association we shall tell you the whole story.

No joke

BTW April is five months away !!!