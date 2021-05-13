Need funds given

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is providing much needed funds to the Oliver Crime Watch program. Electoral Area “C” Director Rick Knodel pledged $5,000 from Community Grant-in-Aid to help the volunteer organization purchase a new vehicle for their program.

“Oliver Crime Watch does important work and they do make a difference,” says Knodel. “We’re fortunate to have enough volunteers to support the excellent work of the RCMP in a meaningful way.” The timing of the grant was important says Knodel because Oliver Crime Watch found a “good vehicle at a good price.”

The previously-owned vehicle will enable Oliver Crime Watch volunteers to patrol the region and report suspicious activities to the RCMP. The Town of Oliver is donating $8,000 to support the vehicle purchase along with commitments from Vintners Cove Winery, Area 27 Motorsports Park and Oliver Speed Watch.