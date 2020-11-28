Need a weekend poll question !!!

,

must be short and snappy like:

 

 

should Christmas be cancelled?

should we be allowed to congregate as a church in a large field – everyone has a mask – preacher with a PA system

Should bars be allowed to open……….. and not churches?

Is there a meaning here – one lady said – people need to commune at a restaurant – maybe churches should rent a cafe for the day…..

