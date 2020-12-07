NDP government says….

The new BC government will attempt to protect British Columbians’ health and livelihoods from the threat of COVID-19.

The speech arrived at a time when new treatments and vaccines herald better days ahead, but the current wave of COVID-19 continues to pose urgent challenges in the short term.

“When the pandemic hit our province last spring, we promised British Columbians we would be there for them, for as long as it takes to recover,” said Premier John Horgan. “That promise stands. We will continue to listen to public health officials, help those on the front lines, and support families and businesses.”

The steps taken so far to address the threat of COVID-19 have saved lives. In the months ahead, government will build on the measures already in place. Some initiatives will be extended or expanded, and new ones launched.

First and foremost, government will help people, communities and businesses to implement whatever public-health protections are necessary to address outbreaks.

Those supports include a new Recovery Benefit, which will be rolled out by the end of the year. Families with a combined household income of less than $125,000 per year will be eligible to receive $1,000; families earning above that, up to $170,000, will receive payments on a sliding scale. Individuals earning less than $62,000 a year will be eligible for $500, with those earning up to $87,000 eligible for a payment on a sliding scale.

The BC Recovery Benefit will give people some financial help during a hard time, while benefiting the local economy.

Preparations are underway to ensure that when a vaccine is available, it will be distributed to all British Columbians as quickly and safely as possible, beginning with those most at risk.

Key investments in health care will allow more patients to receive treatment at home, reduce wait times, and train and hire more doctors and nurses.