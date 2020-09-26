NDP candidate visits Oliver

Roly Russell, newly selected candidate for the New Democrats in the riding of Boundary Similkameen – at a visit to Medici’s out door café in Oliver Saturday morning to visit with organizers and party supporters.

ODN indicated to the candidate that he had one question to answer: How to get elected in a riding that has been Liberal for many years – last NDP MLA was Bill Barlee in 1996.

Russell stated in the beginning that he supports the call of Premier Horgan to have an election to gain a majority so that there is less confusion as we all wind our way through the Covid-19 crisis and the recovery to full employment and freedom.

Russell says his priorities include protecting the health of the province’s forests, economic resilience, housing affordability, addressing climate change and supporting local communities.

Russell agreed that a battle will be fought for this seat with two candidates going head to head for support. Advertising, signs, news interviews, and small gatherings the only option to get the message out. A forum could be held with candidates only and televised if that can be organized in short order.

Russell is an experienced politician from the Boundary Country representing a rural area “D” outside Grand Forks and has served as the Chair of the Kootenay Boundary RD and he has led many local boards and government organizations.