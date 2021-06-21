My reach is not that great

Read a story that Canada should not be celebrated ??? oh Canada Day

Will not get into the issues – but not celebrating Canada, – an indigenous word – is shocking to me.

Let us cancel Christ Mass because the religions of the world have abused so many.

Talking to a friend on the telly and he said – or was it me. You cannot re-write history. You cannot change it. BUT

You can admit to what you hear, read, understand or are confused about.

The abuse to Indigenous Peoples – I dislike that label – is inexcusable from my church or yours.

BUT the fire bombing of two SO churches of the Catholic faith is crime – worthy of a long sentence.