November 11th

Count your blessings

It is one thing to remember those before us who gave so much including their lives and their minds.

The one thing we must do is to remember and NOT forget the sacrifice.

Count your blessings as we truly do have so much ….and so much more than those who preceded us.

Wednesday, today – take a walk, take a march – visit the cenotaph when no one else there – read the names, and think about the hundreds and thousands that did not die but participated in world wars fought so we could – “bitch” and complain about every little thing on our mind.

Many compare Covid-19 to the periods of war. Not fair – different time, different circumstances.

Much of what bother many today is because of US,,,,,,, not others.

Too much computer time, too much TV time, too much cell time…… too much ME time.

What we really need is MORE – we time, family time, group time, friend time, community time.

Think about it – and if you disagree –

ODN will likely have a poll on it soon .