IN MY OPINION THIS IS WHAT PRESIDENT BIDEN IS DOING AND WHY.

President Biden took over a country badly divided and suffering from ideologies that would be both time consuming and difficult to overcome. These ideologies are as deep seated as any religious fanaticism and even a small misstep could tear the country even further apart and possibly explode into extreme violence.

President Biden needed a cause to unify the country and politicians have long known that a common enemy will very quickly unite a country with vengeful cause.

President Biden’s administration is astute enough to see at the onset of his presidency that the conflict in Afghanistan was not showing any results. It was obvious that the attempts to reform Afghanistan into a westernized (Americanized) country were failing. The people who were in charge of the effort were trying to buy and arm the country into modernization but were extremely isolated from the cultural history and as such were failing. Further to that they had no vision on a solution we truly live in a world starting to lack any original thought.

This situation was a political gift for President Biden making the withdrawal of American Troops potentially a political win. They were well aware the Taliban and ISIS were waiting in Pakistan for just this moment. The Taliban knew the American supplied and trained Afghan Government troops had no stomach for a fight and were in it only for a meal. Afghan men have very little stake in this and it rapidly becomes a war against women but that is a topic for another time.

What President Biden and his administration knew is that the insurgents would soon take over (I think the speed of this event surprised the administration though). With the huge amount of weaponry left behind the administration knows full well the Taliban and ISIS will soon become emboldened and are likely already planning attacks on the west.

The talks of a new enlightened Taliban are a stretch so time will reveal the truth. Personally, I think the only thing new and improved for the Taliban is their new American supplied weapons systems, intelligence and tactics.

There is no telling how long it will take but no matter when it will be too soon and we will see another 911, who’s twin towers will fall this time or will it be a proliferation of events that will resurrect a military response. The silver lining for whatever American administration is in power at the time will be a tendency to reunify a divided country with a focus on a common enemy.

Rick Knodel