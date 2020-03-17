Museum and Archives until April 1st

COVID-19 Update:

We regret to inform everyone that due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the Museum and Archives will be closed March 17th – April 1st.

We will not be able to take research requests or donations during this time.

While this is a difficult decision, the health of our volunteers (many of them seniors), our staff, and our visitors must come first.

We encourage everyone to make the choice to stay safe. We hope to resume regular operating hours in April.