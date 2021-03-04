Mt Baldy is serious about vandals on snowmobiles

“Burn Baby Burn” UPDATE: On Saturday, February 27th WorkSafe BC Inspectors were on-hill when 3 snowmobilers came over the top of the hill and ripped down Burn Baby Burn right in front of them. Needless to say, WSBC has brought this to our attention as a serious safety issue. A SERIOUS safety issue we have been hounding snowmobilers for the last 2 years over.

Furthermore, on Tuesday/Wednesday March 2nd & 3rd snowmobilers ONCE AGAIN destroyed several of our on hill trails. They tore up trails that took us hours to fix and resulted in less grooming in other areas. Further to this, damage to runs happened in areas we are not able to access and therefore our guests will not be able to enjoy. The groomer working last night saw the tracks come from the Baldy Mountain Strata access roundabout.

THIS IS VANDALISM AND A SERIOUS SAFETY BREACH. WE WILL NOT TOLERATE IT. If anyone has ANY information as to who the sledders were, we are asking for details and we will pursue this to the fullest extent of the law .

We will not let this continue. We have stressed SEVERAL TIMES the seriousness of unauthorized motorized vehicles trespassing on our foot trails and on hill trails and the dangers of doing so are not something we take lightly.

THIS IS NOT A JOKE. IT IS NOT AN ARGUMENT WE WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE. IT IS NOT SOMETHING YOU CAN SIMPLY DO BECAUSE YOU BELIEVE YOU’RE ENTITLED TO DO THIS AS IT’S CROWN LAND. IT IS BALDY’S RESPONSIBILITY AND OUR LIABILITY AND WE WILL NOT SIT IDLY BY WHILE UNAUTHORIZED MOTORIZED VEHICLES CONTINUE TO TRESPASS WITHIN THESE BOUNDARIES.

We don’t care that you have done this for 30 years. Rules and regulations change, it’s time you changed with them. There are hectares of forestry trails you can use, please use them, not private property trails.

Furthermore, any BnB’s or rentals up here that are overlooking their guests’/tenants’ use of snowmobiles on our foot and on hill trails will no longer be supported in any fashion by Baldy Mountain Resort. You WILL be removed from our website and we will not endorse your property based on safety issues. Please ensure your guests or tenants are aware of these regulations. IT IS FOR EVERYONE’S SAFETY.

PLEASE RESPECT THIS REGULATION; KEEP YOUR MOTORIZED VEHICLES OFF OUR FOOT AND ON HILL TRAILS!