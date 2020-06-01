Mountain Man Hathaway could use Osoyoos as start point for Okanagan Route

“Mountain Man Mike’s, an intercity bus provider servicing Vancouver to Calgary has recently applied for an amendment of our license. Our goal is to gain the right to service Highway 97 connecting Kelowna to Osoyoos. Mountain Man Mike’s plan is to link this new proposed route to our other 2 approved runs to create a twice weekly service between major cities including Vancouver, Kelowna, Nelson, Cranbrook, Lethbridge and Calgary. We will also be servicing a long list of smaller communities along the run, 34 to be exact. We will also be expanding the list of airports we service over the next 3 months.
We are currently in need of the public’s help to prove a public need for this service. The best way a member of the public can help the bus service is to write a Public Service Indicator. These indicators must be received before June 1st 2020.”
Please find requirements of letters below.
All letters must include:
– why, when and how often the writer needs the inter-city bus service or route along the corridor you want to serve.
-whether the writer uses any other inter-city bus services now
-why the writer would use the proposed service rather than one that is currently operating.
-the writer’s name, signature, and contact information
Email letters to julia@mountainmanmikes.ca
Deadline June 1st 2020
Michael Hathaway
Mountain Man Mike’s
Comments
Esther Collins says
Much needed service in the Okanagan. I and others I know from Hedley would be delighted for such a service and it would be used frequently.
Sharon Armstrong says
Hi there. This is a much needed service for seniors or anyone who does not drive who are living in small communities. I am a senior and live in Summerland. I would definitely visit my son and his family in Chilliwack more often in the winter months if this service was available. Greyhound had this service. The ebus was very inconvenient as I had to rely on friends to drive me to Kelowna Airport to catch my ride. Not only was it inconvenient, most of the time I decided not worth asking anyone for a ride, as most of my friends are seniors as well. If your service came thru Summerland twice a week, I have no doubt your passengers would increase- even up to Kelowna.
Lawrence Green says
Nice picture in front of the CF 100 at the Bomber Museum of Canada in
Nanton, Alberta . Well worth a visit .
lg