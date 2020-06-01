Mountain Man Hathaway could use Osoyoos as start point for Okanagan Route

“Mountain Man Mike’s, an intercity bus provider servicing Vancouver to Calgary has recently applied for an amendment of our license. Our goal is to gain the right to service Highway 97 connecting Kelowna to Osoyoos. Mountain Man Mike’s plan is to link this new proposed route to our other 2 approved runs to create a twice weekly service between major cities including Vancouver, Kelowna, Nelson, Cranbrook, Lethbridge and Calgary. We will also be servicing a long list of smaller communities along the run, 34 to be exact. We will also be expanding the list of airports we service over the next 3 months.

We are currently in need of the public’s help to prove a public need for this service. The best way a member of the public can help the bus service is to write a Public Service Indicator. These indicators must be received before June 1st 2020.”

Please find requirements of letters below.