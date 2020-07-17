Motorcycles and RV collide north of Osoyoos

Two injured in collision between rv trailer and motorcycles

Osoyoos

Two motorcyclists were injured after being cut-off by a pickup truck towing an rv trailer.

On July 16, 2020 at 9:35 am, police and other emergency services responded to a collision between two motorcycles and an rv trailer on Highway 97 at Fruitvale Way.

The motorcyclists were overtaking the truck and rv trailer in a 4 lane stretch of highway when the truck and trailer suddenly merged left across their lane in an attempt to make a late left turn onto Fruitvale Way. The side of the trailer struck both motorcyclist knocking them to the ground.

One motorcyclist, a 61 year old woman from Langley suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. The other motorcyclist, a 45 year old woman from Lake Country was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the truck were uninjured. The driver of the truck, a 59 year old man from Calgary is facing charges of driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The Osoyoos RCMP would like to remind driver’s that during the warmer months there is an increase of motorcyclists on the road, said Sgt Jason Bayda, South Okanagan RCMP spokesperson. It is imperative driver’s know their surroundings. Look twice for motorcyclists before making turns or when changing lanes as they are smaller and much harder to see.