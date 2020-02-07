More snow is predicted – are you happy with local roads?

This question cannot be answer locally with an ODN poll – as so much work is done on the highway, main rural arterials and local RDOS roads.

The Town of Oliver crews are mandated to get to hills, schools, bus routes and then to the sidewalks and level streets with extra care at intersections and corners.

The complaints I have heard concern the highway and rural avenues – and the hiring of small contractors to do rural roads.

The compliments I have heard concern the efficient Town crews in staffing each incident of a major snowfall.

What do you think?

Is the new Highways contractor doing a good job?

Beefs and Bouquets !!