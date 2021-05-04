More – signs of our times

West Kelowna – A suspected police impersonator is facing charges after an off-duty RCMP officer spotted him allegedly conducting what investigators believed to be a traffic stop.

On May 1, 2021 just before 3:00 p.m., an off-duty officer noticed a non-police vehicle with what appeared to be police lights in the grill. The vehicle appeared to have another car pulled over near the intersection of Highway 97 and Drought Road in Peachland.

The concerned off-duty officer reported this to the West Kelowna RCMP. A front line officer attended and located the suspicious vehicle, and initiated an investigation.

It was found that white smaller sized SUV had strobing lights on the dash, consistent with police vehicles.

While dealing with the driver the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption, and open alcohol was located inside the vehicle.

The driver, a 64-year-old man, was taken into custody and later released on conditions for a future court date. He was also issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle was impounded under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

The investigation is ongoing, and the full file will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for a fulsome review and charge assessment.