More moola for schools – 100 new buses – alot of them electric

VICTORIA – Better ventilation, electric buses and increasing energy efficiency are some of the benefits for B.C. K-12 students and staff from $240.5 million in maintenance grants this year – a 10.5% increase over last year.

“With over 1,500 public schools throughout our province, maintaining and improving our facilities is a critical priority to ensure students are learning in healthy, efficient and positive environments, no matter where they live,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “From ventilation and heating, to energy efficiency and lighting, increased maintenance funding allows districts to tackle immediate priorities and focus on providing the best learning experience possible for every B.C. student.”

$15 million of this year’s grants will go to purchase more than 100 new school buses, including electric school buses. The buses support the Province’s CleanBC targets for public sector organizations to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40% by 2030 for vehicle fleets.

“We are creating a cleaner environment for students and putting future generations on the road to a clean energy future,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “Not only are these electric school buses reducing air pollution, but they also cost less over time to operate.”