More good news for Osoyoos

Kelowna newspaper says Osoyoos gets a $524 thousand grant for Airport improvements

“There is $524,000 for expansion and improvements at the Osoyoos airport. The airport is located along Highway 33 (sic) and is “within walking distance” of downtown”.

Ron Seymour – The Daily Courier

Osoyoos:

Osoyoos Airport Development Society, Osoyoos Airport Expansion and Improvements, $524,174: safety, service and site improvements.

Flashback to October 19, 2020 – Osoyoos Town Council – delegation

Glen Harris and Robert Rausch presented an update to Council on the Osoyoos Airport Development Society’s projects. The society received a grant of $90,000.00 from the BC Air Access (BCAA) program for a 300 foot runway extension along with an apron expansion and the installation of tie down anchors.

As the total costs for the project are $131,050.00 (plus GST), the society will be making an application to the BC Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP) in order to fully fund that project with the addition of work to complete the security fencing at the airstrip and asked for Council’s support of that application.

If the application is unsuccessful the society plans to return to Council in order to ask that the Town contribute $20,500.00 to help complete the runway extension, apron expansion, and tie down anchors project, with hopes that the remaining funds would come from other stakeholders (Osoyoos Indian Band, RDOS, Mount Baldy, Area 27, and Cascadia Air).

If the application is successful the society would seek to use the BC Air Access funding on additional projects subject to approval from the funder.