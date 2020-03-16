More event info from Venables Theatre

There have been some changes to our upcoming schedule as follows:

 The South Okanagan Concert Society’s presentation of Montreal Guitar Trio on

March 20 th has been rescheduled to November 30 th . Tickets are valid for the new

date and ticket holders have been emailed with their options.

 Elvis on Tour live scheduled for April 10 th has been postponed indefinitely and refunds are being issued.

 Herb Dixon scheduled May 9 th has been postponed indefinitely and refunds are being issued.

We will inform you of the other shows in April as soon as possible.

We are working with

the artists and promoters for the remaining shows and will keep our patrons updated

as more information becomes available.

The box office is still open during regular

hours, (Tuesday – Thursday from 10:00am – 3:00pm).