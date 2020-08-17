More cases tested positive at Okanagan Correctional

UPDATE on IH numbers:

· Six additional COVID-19 cases were reported in IH since Friday, bringing the total numbers of cases in IH to 405 since the start of the pandemic. (Five from Fri-Sat; one Sat-Sun; zero from Sun-Mon.)

· Fourteen cases are active and on isolation.

· Two people are in hospital. No one is in ICU with COVID-19.

· Within IH, there are *164 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26. Five are active and in isolation. *This is a corrected number due to a data entry change.

UPDATE on Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC):

· Over the weekend, three additional cases related to the OCC were lab confirmed.

· A total of six positive COVID-19 cases (all staff) are reported at OCC today.