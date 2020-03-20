Monday – second week of spring break to begin

Took a drive this morning on some of my favourite roads – Sawmill being onel – horses, springs, ponds, high water – life.

Saw that a friend had returned, saw that Riverside Garden Centre is open (check signs)

Sure signs of spring – a renewal.

Now we might want to stay closer to home for awhile and find those projects we have postponed or procrastinated on for days, weeks, years.

The weather is delightful – get out there – walk a bit – enjoy nature – check out what the squirrels are up to.

Read a book. Turn the TV off! – the aliens are not about to land.

Good health is not just about the body but the mind as well. Enjoy yourself and your family – the more validated you are – the healthier your mind and body will be.

Do not confine yourself for too long. Wave at a neighbour. Inquire if you can help in any way.

Share an experience. Care about others.

Try not to wrap yourself in a blanket of despair or lay on a pillow of fear.

It is up to you to mitigate – not government and everyone else.