Monday – second week of spring break to begin

Took a drive this morning on some of my favourite roads – Sawmill being onel – horses, springs, ponds, high water – life.
Saw that a friend had returned, saw that Riverside Garden Centre is open (check signs)
Sure signs of spring – a renewal.
Now we might want to stay closer to home for awhile and find those projects we have postponed or procrastinated on for days, weeks, years.
The weather is delightful – get out there – walk a bit – enjoy nature – check out what the squirrels are up to.
Read a book. Turn the TV off! – the aliens are not about to land.
Good health is not just about the body but the mind as well. Enjoy yourself and your family – the more validated you are – the healthier your mind and body will be.
Do not confine yourself for too long. Wave at a neighbour. Inquire if you can help in any way.
Share an experience. Care about others.
Try not to wrap yourself in a blanket of despair or lay on a pillow of fear.
It is up to you to mitigate – not government and everyone else.
Comments
Lynne Thompson says
Got to say our yard is already looking good. Got a lot of recycle out and unlimited yard waste soon. It is beautiful out and the neighbours are mostly out and about. Not so much traffic “cars” but a goodly amount of walkers. My Hood “Badger st.” seems to be average . Next door checking on next door. Time to go for a drive and check on wild flowers and such. So stay happy and healthy as y’all can.
Richard Simmons Jr. says
Now there is good advice ! It sure is nice out :-)