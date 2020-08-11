My apologies to SORCO and Castanet

ODN published a story this morning of a few facts and two pictures from Frank Neil`…..

Unfortunately a story of the same instance inserted here, by me, that was not intended.

It said nothing uncomplimentary but was found to be an infringement of copyright – for that I apologize to the two named organizations in the news headline above.

I can assure the two named orgs… and my readers I was in possession of several photographs and a certain amount of information early today on this incident.

The story is the same – people noticed an Ospry and its off spring in trouble and a rescue of sorts took place.

Thanks to Frank Neil for his wonderful photographs…