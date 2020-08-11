My apologies to SORCO and Castanet

,

ODN published a story this morning of a few facts and two pictures from Frank Neil`…..

 

Unfortunately a story of the same instance inserted here, by me, that was not intended.

It said nothing uncomplimentary but was found to be an infringement of copyright – for that I apologize to the two named organizations in the news headline above.

 

I can assure the two named orgs… and my readers I was in possession of several photographs and a certain amount of information  early today on this incident.

The story is the same – people noticed an Ospry and its off spring in trouble and a rescue of sorts took place.

Thanks to Frank Neil for his wonderful photographs…

Comments

  2. Quite a brave act considering those talons and the beak. Well done, I hope the bird returns to her/his nest

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*