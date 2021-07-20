Monday night fire – 200 homes – ordered to evacuate

Inkaneep Creek (K52061)
Last updated: Monday, July 19, 2021 at 9:34 PM
Location: 6 kilometres north of Osoyoos
Discovered: Monday, July 19, 2021
Size: 700.0 hectares
Status: Active
The fire is classified as out of control.
Interface Fire
Evacuation Order is in effect.
An Evacuation Order has been issued for numerous properties by the Osoyoos Indian Band.
An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Osoyoos Indian Band for 21 properties.
Evacuation Alerts and Orders are pending from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has declared a State of Local Emergency.
Search and Rescue are assisting RCMP in conducting tactical evacuation for those in immediate risk.
Resources
• 12 firefighters
• 5 helicopters
12 BCWS personnel along with five helicopters responded to the wildfire this evening. Air tankers completed all objectives, dropping retardant on the west flank of the fire closest to homes. Firefighters also worked the west flank, and personnel will remain on site overnight. Power was cut on the west flank closest to homes, so crews can continue to action the fire safely. Please check with your appropriate power provider for more information on power outages.
Comments
Rae Hall says
I’m listening to Global News, and reading all papers and anything that keeps me informed. However I hear on the TV that at this time no buildings have been lost. Unfortunately that is not true. Me and my spouse have lost our home. Our home that he built and everything we had . Everything on our little piece of the pie we had because we worked hard for our belongings. Our home was a work in progress. It may have not looked the best or ideal but it was our home.
We lived a very simple life and never bothered anyone. I thank God my spouse and l are ok and I pray and hope that everyone who is threatened with this fire are able to stay in their homes. I’m angry at the careless , thoughtless action by the person or persons that started the fire. I say damn you to H**L and bless the ones at risk to be strong. You may have knocked us down but we got up and we and all others will overcome and will not let a fire take what people have worked for. Their homes will remain intact. You may have destroyed ours but you won’t take anything else. God bless all and those who are valiantly working to get fire contained and extinguished.
To all who are doing what ever it takes to keep what they worked hard to have – God Bless to you all.