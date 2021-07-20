Monday night fire – 200 homes – ordered to evacuate

Inkaneep Creek (K52061)

Last updated: Monday, July 19, 2021 at 9:34 PM

Location: 6 kilometres north of Osoyoos

Discovered: Monday, July 19, 2021

Size: 700.0 hectares

Status: Active

The fire is classified as out of control.

Interface Fire

Evacuation Order is in effect.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for numerous properties by the Osoyoos Indian Band.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Osoyoos Indian Band for 21 properties.

Evacuation Alerts and Orders are pending from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has declared a State of Local Emergency.

Search and Rescue are assisting RCMP in conducting tactical evacuation for those in immediate risk.

Resources

• 12 firefighters

• 5 helicopters

12 BCWS personnel along with five helicopters responded to the wildfire this evening. Air tankers completed all objectives, dropping retardant on the west flank of the fire closest to homes. Firefighters also worked the west flank, and personnel will remain on site overnight. Power was cut on the west flank closest to homes, so crews can continue to action the fire safely. Please check with your appropriate power provider for more information on power outages.