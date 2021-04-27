Monday Covid report

“There are 8,199 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 12,340 people under public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. A further 116,241 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Of the active cases, 484 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 158 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Since we last reported, we have had 466 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,632 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 82 in the Island Health region, 206 in the Interior Health region, 104 in the Northern Health region and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

“There have been 17 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,571 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

“There has been one new health-care outbreak at Orchard Haven (Interior).

“1,635,372 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 89,035 of which are second doses.