MLA plans virtual town hall

COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall with MLA Linda Larson and the Interior Health Authority

Date: Friday, March 27, 2020

Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: (Online) Team Okanagan Website — https://teamokanagan.com/

MLA Linda Larson In consultation with Minister of Health Adrian Dix, is inviting constituents and community members to join a virtual town hall with the Interior Health Authority (IHA) on Friday, March 27th at 6:00 PM

This will be moderated by Kelowna-Lake Country MLA and Official Opposition Critic for Health Norm Letnick who has issued the following statement:

“After much discussion with my fellow MLAs and taking direction from our community, I am pleased to invite you to join us in a virtual town hall with CEO and President of the IHA, Susan Brown and Chief Medical Health Officer for the IHA, Dr. Sue Pollock, on Friday evening from 6:00-7:30pm.

“All citizens are invited to join in, ask questions of our panelists, and get answers that we hope will help you and your families through these troubled times.

“Anyone wishing to participate can register online at https://teamokanagan.com/. Participants can ask questions live during the town hall or in advance by email to askIHAtownhall@gmail.com.

“Please join us on Friday and until then – Stay Safe. Thank you.”

What if I feel ill?

If you are sick, please stay home, rest, and avoid contaminating others. You should seek medical care as you see fit, just as you would with any contagious illness, but you may be directed to stay away from Emergency Rooms.

If you have reason to believe you have been, or may have, been exposed to COVID-19, you should remain at home, call 8-1-1 for advice and be prepared to self-isolate and monitor your health. Anyone returning from outside Canada is expected (this may become must) to self-isolate for 14 days.