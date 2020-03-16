MLA office in Oliver shuttered

Constituency Office at 6369 Main Street Oliver, BC

Given the current status of the COVID-19 outbreak, the office staff will not be taking any in-person meetings at this time. We kindly request that you either call us at 250-498-5122 or email us at Linda.larson.MLA@leg.bc.ca and we will respond as soon as possible.

Please look after yourselves, your loved ones, and your neighbours – if we help each other, take precautions with contact with each other, and allow our health care system to take care of those who are ill, we will defeat COVID 19 – together.

Yours sincerely,

Linda Larson

MLA for Boundary – Similkameen