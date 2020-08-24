Mixed Messages…..

EOC Update: Evacuation Order and Alert remains in effect for RDOS

An EVACUATION ORDER remains in effect for 319 properties in the Heritage Hills area south of Penticton in Electoral Area “D” in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) due to the Christie Mountain Wildfire.

An EVACUATION ALERT remains in effect for 116 properties in the Upper Carmi area and Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park in Electoral Area “D”.

The City of Penticton has lifted its alert on the recommendation of BC Wildfire Service.

The RDOS has not received the same recommendation from BC Wildfire Service and is keeping the evacuation order and alert in place due to public safety concerns within the area.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time