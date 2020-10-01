Missing Oliver woman not located yet – 12 days

RCMP officers requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Oliver resident.

Karee Lynn Kamis was last seen on September 18, 2020 in the Penticton area and reported to officers as missing four days later.

There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time and police believe she is either in Penticton or Oliver.

Since Karee Kamis’ disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, however Karee remains missing at this time

Police are very concerned for Karee Kamis’ health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Kamis has a medical condition, as such she may appear confused or disoriented.

Caucasian female;

65 years;

5 ft 2 in (157 cm);

155 lbs (70 kg);

blonde hair;

blue eyes;

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Karee Kamis is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.