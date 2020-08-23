Missed facts

Wild Fires

BCWS reports 200 personnel on the ground at the Mt. Christie Fire

BCWS reports fire zone has grown to 2035 hectares in size

Stateside – Palmer Lake fire grows to 17,1227 acres

Fire is 7 miles southwest of Oroville

Covid-19

“Since the start of the pandemic, there have been

1,569 cases of COVID-19 in Vancouver Coastal Health region,

2,572 in Fraser Health region,

160 in Island Health region,

417 in Interior Health region,

122 in the Northern Health region and

75 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

Astounding actually… IHA 25% the number of cases in Vancouver Coastal

but similarly – add all regions and stats outside lower mainland – they do not match

the Vancouver Coastal figure and if you add all cases but Fraser Health they do not match the case load of 2572 for FHA.