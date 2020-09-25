Message from Parks Canada

Parks Canada understands that recently a road on private property, adjacent to the Fairview – Cawston road that links to Mt. Kobau, has been blocked to public access. While the area in question falls within the working boundary for the proposed national park reserve, Parks Canada has no jurisdiction or involvement in this matter. The federal government has no jurisdiction over property rights on privately owned land within or adjacent to national parks. This will remain the case for the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan. In short, Parks Canada has no jurisdiction or involvement with this matter.

The Protected Areas Establishment Team

Parks Canada