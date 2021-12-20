All the best to residents of Area C

It is the time of the year for a bit of reflection on 2021, a quick update and a look into the coming year from an area “C” standpoint.

2021 was a year of intense difficulties for the Province as a whole. We faced fires, floods, and the covid-19 pandemic, but for the most part area “C” came through with minimal losses.

I know it will not feel minimal to those who suffered personal loss but in the grand picture area “C” damage and life loss was minimal by comparison to the rest of the Province but no less devastating to those affected.

During the fires we were fortunate not to lose a large part of the town or OIB residences and assets. This was in no small part due to herculean efforts on the part of a great many people. From volunteer and self-driven residents to our outstanding local, provincial and foreign firefighters, truly an amazing accomplishment by all. My deepest respects to all.

As we celebrate Christmas and the coming of the New Year I ask that all of us who remain fortunate give thought to those effected by recent events and whose lives have been changed forever. Help out and lend a hand in any way you can.

And now to highlight a few of the undertakings in the works:

This past year we have continued discussions on providing protections to the residents who will boarder on or be surrounded by the adjoining areas of the proposed national park. Some of the topics are fire protection, flood protection, invasive species, wildlife encroachments and controls, rights of existing mineral claim holders, trails, and many more.

I have initiated the process to place transit stop(s) in the Gallagher Lake area. I have not been involved in one of these before but I will assume that it will proceed at the usual government speed but I will continue to try to expedite the process. I am very concerned with the erosion of the areas small farms and farmers. These small farms provide a much needed diversity in the types of crops grown in this area. In order to help the small farms be more competitive with our surrounding areas we are standardizing the farm building coverage to match our neighboring areas. Area “C” farmers have long been at a disadvantage here and this will level the field a little. This regulatory change should be complete early in the New Year.

I am going to keep this short but I am available to any who have wish to discuss any issue. I wish you all the best for the New Year with the hope that 2022 will be less trying and see us all prosper.

From my Alternate Terry Schafer and myself.

Sincerely

Area “C” Director

Rick Knodel

rknodel@rdos.bc.ca