Merritt RCMP members investigated after police shot a child

BC’s police watchdog is investigating after a child and adult were seriously injured during a highway chase and shootout.

This location is where the truck came to a stop on Highway 8 near Snake Road and Highway 97C.

Pix: Google Maps

***

Surrey, B.C. – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Merritt.

Information provided by the RCMP indicates that on June 6, 2021 at approximately 3:50 p.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Ford F-350 as part of an ongoing investigation. The vehicle did not stop.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., police again located the F-350 on Highway 5, and the truck was eventually stopped on Highway 8 near Snake Road and Highway 97C, and shots were fired by police. Shots were fired by vehicle occupant(s) at different points during both encounters.

It is believed there were two occupants in the F-350, an adult male and a minor. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in BC. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not …..there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

****

RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident which resulted in two people being injured earlier today.

At about 3:50 pm on June 6, 2021 Merritt RCMP attempted to stop a white Ford F350 truck with a flat deck trailer which was associated with a stolen property file. The vehicle fled from the officer, who then notified dispatch.

At around 5:30 p.m. the suspect vehicle was then discovered again 5 kilometers from Merritt on Highway 5A without its trailer. Police deployed a spike belt and eventually the vehicle stopped, but then continued travelling again before coming to a stop on Highway 8 near Snake Road and Highway 97C.

Throughout the incident guns shots were fired or were exchanged between the suspect(s) and police.

Ultimately two individuals were located inside the vehicle. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12-years old, were taken to hospital. No one else was injured.

The Merritt RCMP along with the Southeast District General Investigation Services are conducting a concurrent investigation into the initial vehicle stop.

The multiple scenes have been secured in anticipation of the IIO BC’s arrival.

The IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the two injuries. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit their website at www.iiobc.ca.