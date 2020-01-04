Meningitis not a factor in death of Aidan Pratt

Meningitis not a factor in death of Oliver youth who died October 12, 2017….

More than two years after a meningitis scare in the South Okanagan….. that led to mass vaccinations ….a coroner’s report looking into one death at the time of the outbreak has been released.

Two years ago, Lee Pratt stepped forward to express anger and sadness following the death of his 19-year-old son, Aidan Pratt.

Pratt said he believed his son was killed by meningitis.

The Interior Health Authority didn’t declare an outbreak of the disease in the South Okanagan until two months after the teen’s death.

At the time, IHA officials said it wasn’t clear if Pratt died of the disease. But on Friday, the B.C. Coroners Service confirmed that belief after issuing a report into Aidan Pratt’s death.

The report makes no mention of meningitis as a factor in any portion of Pratt’s death, despite the family being told he did test positive for the disease.

In a report released January 3, they determined the cause of his death to be exsanguination (severe loss of blood) due to a perforated duodenal (intestinal) ulcer. The death classified as natural and the report made no recommendations.

Source: Global News