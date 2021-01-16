Medical emergencies

Friday

time 1423

location Black Sage Rd at Saskatoon Ave.

Man died of a medical issue that likely preceded the 72 year old going off the road. Limited details supplied..

Thursday

time 4 to 5 pm

Island Rd area

BC ambulance Services utilized a helicopter for a serious medical issue at Okanangan Correctional Center – no detailed info released by the jail/prison

At about the same time two police officers spotted in a White Pickup just north of Park Rill at Island Rd.

Witness could not identify the truck but said outer wear of personnel – indicated ” POLICE”

Event details not known – RCMP stated – not something we were involved with …. ???