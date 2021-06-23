Media release

ODN will cease operations Wednesday June 30th, 2021 after a successful run at the game of internet news for over TEN years.

The Oliver Daily News domain and host will be retained for some time to honour photography and the commercial sponsors that have supported it for so many years.

ODN for 2021 will continue as a portal to all available news sources willing to have a link on it.

Each day Oliver Daily News will feature a high rez photo and attempt to divert the audience to

southokanganphotos.today (SOP)

This site is non-commercial and features the best photo artists that I know

SOP may feature writers in the future or columnists ….. but…

no comments, no free advertising, no free event items, no work to be honest.

if you need to phone 778-439-2403