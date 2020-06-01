Get up and go…….!!

This flowering bush in Triangle Park
It is the official plant of what Province?
I suspect we might have a few answers – so to make it interesting – will you be the 11th reader to inform me of the answer.
Gift not specified – but will be tested/tasted by the winner.
Submit now!!!
Comments
Sandi Thibodeau says
Kousa Dogwood. B.C.’s official flower is the Pacific Dogwood.
Publisher: There are a number of “types” of Dogwood.
The Pacific dogwood (Cornus nuttallii) was adopted in 1956 as B.C.’s floral emblem. The Pacific Dogwood is a tree that grows six to eight metres high, and flowers in April and May.
Gail Blidook says
I agree. Upon closer look it is the Kousa Dogwood.
Gale KLECKNER says
British Columbia
Linda Isaak says
Official flower of B.C., the dogwood.
Publisher: I think we have a winner. You ladies do the count. For the record there are two dog wood bushes that I have spotted (you may know other locations) – one at Kiwanis Park and the one I found at Triangle Park when asked to take a picture.
Now go back to the story – 11th correct answer.
Gail Blidook says
This is the Pacific Dogwood. Its blossoms became the floral emblem for B.C. in 1956. Did you know it is actually illegal to pick this flower in B.C.?
Pat Taylor says
Ontario’s flower.
The trillium
Linda Mahyr says
Dogwood was adopted in 1956 as the official floral emblem of British Columbia.
Maureen Bott says
It is the Pacific Dogwood, the official flower of British Columbia.
Cindy Gosling says
Dogwood
Diane Stephenson says
Kousa dogwood
BC
Carolyn Madge says
Had a closer look and decided it must be a Japanese snowball. Should wear my readers moor often!
Pauline M Grey says
Pacific Dogwood…. B.C. official flower…..
Carolyn Madge says
A beautiful British Columbia dogwood. Stunning!
Jack Gillick says
Dogwood. BC official flower/tree. Dogwood certificate for graduating high school.
Eleanor Moyer says
British Columbia, of course!
Lia Pinske says
It’s the dogwood tree which is BCs provincial flower!!