Get up and go…….!!

,

This flowering bush in Triangle Park

It is the official plant of what Province?

I suspect we might have a few answers – so to make it interesting – will you be the 11th reader to inform me of the answer.

Gift not specified – but will be tested/tasted by the winner.

Submit now!!!

Comments

  1. Kousa Dogwood. B.C.’s official flower is the Pacific Dogwood.

    Publisher: There are a number of “types” of Dogwood.

    The Pacific dogwood (Cornus nuttallii) was adopted in 1956 as B.C.’s floral emblem. The Pacific Dogwood is a tree that grows six to eight metres high, and flowers in April and May.

    Reply

  3. Official flower of B.C., the dogwood.

    Publisher: I think we have a winner. You ladies do the count. For the record there are two dog wood bushes that I have spotted (you may know other locations) – one at Kiwanis Park and the one I found at Triangle Park when asked to take a picture.

    Now go back to the story – 11th correct answer.

    Reply

  4. This is the Pacific Dogwood. Its blossoms became the floral emblem for B.C. in 1956. Did you know it is actually illegal to pick this flower in B.C.?

    Reply

  10. Had a closer look and decided it must be a Japanese snowball. Should wear my readers moor often!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*